Ukraine has nothing to do with terrorist attack in Moscow, Podolyak says

23 March 2024 22:36 (UTC+04:00)

Ukraine has nothing to do with the shooting and explosions in the Crocus City Hall (Moscow Region, Russia), Azernews reports, citing the post shared by Mykhailo Podolyak, Advisor to the Head of the Office of President of Ukraine on his official X account.

He said they expected Russian officials' version of the "Ukrainian trace" in the terrorist attack at the Crocus City Hall. "Primitivism and predictability are ideal characteristics of the Russian security services."

"But it is still necessary to emphasize the facts once again. In the central region, a group of armed men pass into a place of large concentration of people. Without any inspections... For more than 1.5 hours this group was actively shooting people. There is no intervention of law enforcers. In parallel - they undermine the building... A group of terrorists in full composition calmly leaves the building and on the same cars that arrived at Crocus leaves in the direction of... the front line. Once again - does it on the already recognized cars... Preliminary data and witness statements give portraits of the attackers and quite clearly link them to Islamic radicals... " he said.

"The wanted men are moving toward blocked border crossings where there is active fighting and where every meter is saturated with Russian security forces in order to make a manifest, demonstrative crossing... The conclusion is obvious: any attempts to connect Ukraine to the terrorist attack are absolutely untenable," he said.'

---

