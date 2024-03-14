Four South Korean automakers recall 232,000 vehicles

14 March 2024 20:15 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Four domestic and foreign car companies in South Korea are recalling 232,000 vehicles due to manufacturing defects, Azernews reports, citing foreign media outlets.

Hyundai Motor will recall 113,916 units of five different models due to a software error in the integrated charging control unit, as well as 61,131 units of Avante models due to the lack of stability of the headlights.

Kia Corp will eliminate an error in the warning about the airbags of 126 Ray cars, as well as in the software of the control unit for more than 56,000 EV6 cars.

Stellantis Korea is recalling 527 Jeep Cherokee models due to non-standard headlights and 148 Jeep Wrangler PHEV models due to a high-voltage battery malfunction.

Tesla Korea has to repair 136 cars of two different brands, including the Model 3, due to a faulty audible warning to pedestrians at low speed or reversing.

It is noted that car owners can contact repair and service centers to replace defective parts.

---

