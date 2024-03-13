France rejects pausing match to break Ramadan fast

13 March 2024 16:37 (UTC+04:00)

The French Football Federation will not allow a break in matches during Ramadan for players to break their fast.

Azernews reports that the French Football Federation (FFF) has stated that it will not pause matches during the holy month, which could take a minute or less, as it could affect the pace of the game.

Thus, it is forbidden to take a short break in games during iftar.

It should be noted that the same decision was made for the last season of French football, and the decision had sparked controversy and criticism from some Muslim groups in France, who argue that it shows a lack of respect for religious diversity in the country.

