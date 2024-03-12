Ideal temperature for life on Earth determined

12 March 2024 21:45 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The ideal temperature for life on Earth has been determined, Azernews reports, citing foreign media.

According to research, the most suitable temperature for the development of all living beings on Earth is defined as 20 degrees. An increase in temperature above this level poses a threat to the development of life.

Studies have confirmed that the temperature at which animals, plants and microbes living in air and water reproduce is 20 degrees. Scientists report that this temperature appears to be very important for biodiversity:

"We are finding evidence that temperatures above 20 degrees Celsius are becoming increasingly suboptimal for all aspects of life, including animals and plants. Due to the molecular properties of water in cells, a temperature of 20 degrees is very important for the efficiency of biological processes.

Fossils are also endangered. According to the researchers, this means that temperatures above 20 degrees Celsius can cause a number of changes in marine species, such as a decrease in tolerance to low oxygen levels. In a warming environment, creatures unable to reach a comfortable temperature may find it more difficult to adapt. Scientists expect similar fossil extinctions if temperatures remain above this threshold for long periods of time. The findings add to the growing body of evidence that biodiversity, which is already declining by more than 20 degrees Celsius, will worsen with global warming. The researchers warn that this will lead to a "simplification" of ecosystems with fewer life forms in many places. It is said that there will be great competition between existing species, which may further limit their habitat.

