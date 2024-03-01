Avalanche risk declared in Uzbekistan's mountainous regions
Due to the expected precipitation and changes in temperature from March 1 to 7, an avalanche risk has been declared in the mountainous regions of Uzbekistan, Azernews reports, citing Kun.uz news agency.
According to a report by "Uzhydromet," the following regions are likely to be at risk of avalanches:
In Kashkadarya region: the districts of Dehkanabad, Kitob,
Kamashi, and Shahrisabz;
In Surkhandarya region: the districts of Boysun, Kumkorgan, Sariosiyo, and Uzun;
In Samarkand region: the districts of Nurobod, Kushrabot, Samarkand, and Urgut;
In Jizzakh region: the districts of Bakhmal and Zomin;
In Tashkent region: the districts of Bostanlyk, Parkent, and Ohangaron (Chotqol range mountains);
In Namangan region: the district of Pop.
---
