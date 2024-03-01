Avalanche risk declared in Uzbekistan's mountainous regions

1 March 2024 21:10 (UTC+04:00)

Due to the expected precipitation and changes in temperature from March 1 to 7, an avalanche risk has been declared in the mountainous regions of Uzbekistan, Azernews reports, citing Kun.uz news agency.

According to a report by "Uzhydromet," the following regions are likely to be at risk of avalanches:

In Kashkadarya region: the districts of Dehkanabad, Kitob, Kamashi, and Shahrisabz;

In Surkhandarya region: the districts of Boysun, Kumkorgan, Sariosiyo, and Uzun;

In Samarkand region: the districts of Nurobod, Kushrabot, Samarkand, and Urgut;

In Jizzakh region: the districts of Bakhmal and Zomin;

In Tashkent region: the districts of Bostanlyk, Parkent, and Ohangaron (Chotqol range mountains);

In Namangan region: the district of Pop.

