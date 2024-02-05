Formula 1 exhibition opened in Vienna causus great interest

5 February 2024 22:25 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Recently, the official Formula 1 exhibition, or the F1 Exhibition, opened in Vienna, the capital of Austria,Azernews reports, citing Foreign Media Outlets.

e Austrian press writes that this event aroused great interest and that the number of people wishing to see the exposition, covering an area of 3,000 square meters in the Vienna METASTAdt exhibition center, is too big.

Preparations for the exhibition, which premiered in Madrid last year, and now the Formula 1 Exhibition has moved to Vienna and will run here until June 16.

The exhibition occupies seven halls and tells about the most important moments in the history of the World Championship, the technical side of the major league of motorsport, as well as how Formula 1 will develop in the future. One of the exhibition halls is decorated along with the Red Bull Ring circuit, where the Austrian Grand Prix takes place. This year's march will take place in Spielberg on the last weekend of June.

