Britain's King Charles III hospitalized for prostate surgery — Buckingham Palace

27 January 2024 08:30 (UTC+04:00)

Britain's King Charles III has been hospitalized for a scheduled medical procedure due to an enlarged prostate, the Buckingham Palace announced, Azernews reports, citing TASS.

"The King was this morning admitted to a London hospital for scheduled treatment. His Majesty would like to thank all those who have sent their good wishes over the past week and is delighted to learn that his diagnosis is having a positive impact on public health awareness," the 75-year-old monarch's office says.

The head of state had earlier returned to London from the Sandringham House, Norfolk, East England.

The fact that Charles III would require surgery was revealed last week. At the same time, it was reported that the neoplasm in His Majesty was benign, and the procedure itself would be corrective. The King's public duties have been postponed for the short period of time needed for his recovery.

The King has been admitted to a private hospital in the Westminster area, where the wife of the monarch's eldest son, William, Prince of Wales, the 42-year-old Princess of Wales Kate, is now recovering from surgery. On January 16, she underwent abdominal surgery and is expected to spend roughly two weeks in the hospital.

