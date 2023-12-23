UzAuto Motors announced resumption of issuing contracts for a number of cars

23 December 2023 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

The contract can only be obtained online; Chevrolet dealerships will be closed on these days, Azernews reports, citing Kun.uz News Agency.

Today, December 22, at 12:00, online contracting for Chevrolet Cobalt, Damas and Labo cars for the entire production volume of 2024 will be opened, the company’s press service reported.

It will be possible to draw up a contract for the purchase of a car exclusively online through the UzAutoSavdo application or on the website savdo.uzavtosanoat.uz.