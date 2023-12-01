Madagascar’s top court confirms reelection of incumbent president

1 December 2023 20:45 (UTC+04:00)

Madagascar’s incumbent president was elected for a second term in the Nov. 16 presidential elections that was disputed by the opposition, the country’s High Constitutional Court confirmed on Friday, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

President-elect Andry Rajoelina won 58.96% of the votes cast, exceeding the 50% threshold required to win the first round, according to the final results proclaimed by the court.

His two main rivals, Siteny Randrianasoloniaiko and former President Marc Ravalomanana, got 14% and 12% of the vote, respectively.

The boycott calls from the opposition resulted in a low turnout of 46% of the 11 million registered voters.

“Dear fellow Malagasy citizens, you placed your trust in me and helped restore our common commitment to the development of Madagascar. My victory will be that of the entire Malagasy people,” said Rajoelina, 49, in a statement posted on X ahead of the announcement of results.

Thirteen candidates were vying for the top post, including incumbent Rajoelina.

But a coalition of 10 out of 12 opposition candidates, including former presidents Hery Rajaonarimampianina and Ravalomanana, had called on voters to boycott the election, citing transparency concerns.

On Thursday, the opposition grouping, calling itself the Collective, said the “results will not be valid” in a statement.

The Collective appealed to the nation, including parties, unions, and civil society, to lead a national movement and reject the results.

There had been speculations about Rajoelina’s candidature being rejected amid controversy that he assumed French citizenship under naturalization in 2014.

However, the High Constitutional Court said that after investigations, it was concluded that Rajoelin had not lost his Malagasy nationality.

Rajoelin won the last vote in Dec. 2018 after beating Ravalomanana in the second round of elections marred by irregularities.

He first assumed power in 2009 after the military backed his ousting of Ravalomanana.

---

