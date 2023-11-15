Uzbekistan & Kyrgyzstan plan to launch a joint flight to Tokyo

15 November 2023 20:35 (UTC+04:00)

The tourism agencies of Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan plan to develop cooperation in several directions, Azernews reports, citing Kun.uz News Agency.

Jamshid Abdusalomov, the first deputy head of the Tourism Committee of Uzbekistan, met with Abilqasim Sherniyazov, the president of the Kyrgyz Tourism Development Fund. Opportunities for cooperation in the field of transport were discussed at the meeting.