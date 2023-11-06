Uzbekistan earned more than $2.3 billion from textile exports in nine months

6 November 2023 23:50 (UTC+04:00)

According to the Statistics Agency, Uzbekistan exported textile products worth $2.33 billion in January-September 2023, Azernews reports, citing Kun.uz News Agency.

This is 13.2% of the country’s total exports during the reporting period.

Over the nine months, the export of ready-made textile products amounted to $967.5 million (41.4%) and yarn $945 million (40.4%).