Armenia can become an important partner of Azerbaijan [PHOTOS]

21 October 2023 21:32 (UTC+04:00)

"Armenia can become an important partner of Azerbaijan in the Middle Corridor project," Azerbaijani Ambassador to the Netherlands Rahman Mustafayev said at the conference "Middle Corridor - New Horizons for Europe" held in The Hague, Azernews reports.

During his speech, the diplomat informed the conference participants about Baku's official position and its expectations from the project and stressed that the most important result of the project will be not only more efficient transport of goods between China, Central Asia and Europe, but also intensification of intra-regional cooperation along the entire route of the project.

Ambassador also noted that the successful implementation of the Middle Corridor project will contribute to the development of co-operation between the countries of the South Caucasus. In this context, the Ambassador drew the attention of the conference participants to the fact that after the signing of the peace agreement between Baku and Yerevan, Armenia may become an important partner for Azerbaijan and Georgia in the implementation of the project.

It should be noted that the conference in The Hague, which gathered representatives of numerous business circles, government, media and expert community of the Netherlands, was organised jointly by the Embassies of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Georgia and Turkey in the Netherlands.

Taleh Ziyadov, General Director of Baku International Sea Trade Port CJSC, also took part in the conference and made a report.

