Georgian cities to host week-long Wine Days celebration

20 September 2023 21:40 (UTC+04:00)

The second edition of the annual Wine Days festival will be hosted in cities across Georgia next month and bring wine and entertaining events to visitors and locals, Azernews reports, citing Agenda.

Festival organisers said the festival would follow on from last year’s popular celebration that was brought to 25 cities in a showcase of winemakers, local cuisine, music and other performances.

The 2023 edition will be hosted between October 7-15, with the full programme set to be revealed later this week.

Last year’s event kicked off in the city of Telavi in the eastern winemaking Kakheti region, where the event was launched in the courtyard of the historical King Erekle palace.

The historical Dadiani Palace estate in the city of Zugdidi in the western Samegrelo region hosted the closing of the festival with a gala concert.

Hundreds of visitors and locals attended the inaugural festival in 2022.

---

