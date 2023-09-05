Kyrgyzstan and Japan intend to implement joint projects in ecology and climate

5 September 2023 23:50 (UTC+04:00)

Kyrgyzstan and Japan intend to implement joint projects in the field of ecology and climate, Azernews reports, citing Kabar.

This became known during a meeting between Minister of Natural Resources, Ecology and Technical Supervision Melis Turgunbaev with Ambassador of Japan to the Kyrgyz Republic, Mr. Goda Hideki and Deputy Director of the Office for Cooperation with Russia, Central Asia and the Caucasus, the Bureau of Trade Policy, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry Japan by Koike Shinya.

The meeting was held on September 4, 2023 at the initiative of the Japanese Embassy. The parties discussed issues of further cooperation in the field of ecology and climate.

The issue of implementing joint projects and expanding the spectrum was also considered.

---

