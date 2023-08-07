More than 3.1 million tourists visited Uzbekistan in H1 2023

7 August 2023 23:50 (UTC+04:00)

In January-June 2023, more than 3.1 million foreign citizens visited Uzbekistan for tourist purposes, Azernews reports, citing Kabar.

According to the Statistics Agency, citizens of the following countries visited Uzbekistan the most during the reporting period:

- Tajikistan - 958.5 thousand people

- Kyrgyz R. - 786.4 thousand people

- Kazakhstan - 764.4 thousand people

- Russia - 345 thousand people

- Türkiye - 48.3 thousand people

- Turkmenistan - 29.5 thousand people

- India - 16.7 thousand people

- Korea - 15.9 thousand people

- China - 13.3 thousand people

- Germany - 11.7 thousand people

---

