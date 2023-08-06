Nizami Ganjavi International Center to hold meeting in Turkiye [PHOTOS]

6 August 2023 13:15 (UTC+04:00)

Nizami Ganjavi International Center will hold a meeting in Turkiye, Azernews reports.

Within the framework of the visit of the secretariat of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center to Turkiye, the members of the Center held meetings with the former Prime Minister of Turkiye Binali Yıldırım, and the President of the 75th session of the UN General Assembly Volkan Bozkır, the former Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation Ikmaleddin Ihsanoğlu, and the former Turkish Foreign Minister Hikmet Çetin.

The meetings discussed the XXVI High-Level Meeting and the XI Global Baku Forum, which will be held in September 2023 in New York City within the framework of the UN General Assembly, and the importance of holding a high-level meeting in the Republic of Turkiye in 2024 with the participation of the members of the Center.

It is worth noting that more than 30 current and former heads of states and governments from more than 40 countries of the world will participate in the XXVI High-Level Meeting organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center in the framework of the UN General Assembly on Shaping the Future Rebooting Multilateralism.

---

