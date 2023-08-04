Cooperation between stock exchanges of Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan discussed in Tashkent

4 August 2023 23:50 (UTC+04:00)

Ambassador of the Kyrgyz Republic to Uzbekistan Musa Jamanbaev and Chairman of the Board of the Republican Stock Exchange (RSE) "Toshkent" Georgy Paresishvili discussed topical issues of bilateral cooperation the day before, Azernews reports, citing Kabar.

During the meeting, issues of establishing long-term, effective cooperation and mutually beneficial partnership between the stock exchanges of both countries were discussed, the report said.

RSE "Toshkent" was established in April 1994. In 2000, she joined the International Association of Exchanges (IAB) of the CIS countries.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz