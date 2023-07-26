Truth lies somewhere in the middle

26 July 2023 19:00 (UTC+04:00)

Abbas Ganbay Read more

The ongoing slander of the separatist regime of the Armenian authorities is receiving a blow of truth. Armenia has repeatedly complained to many world organizations that Azerbaijan is allegedly helping to block the Lachin road, the only way to deliver humanitarian aid to the inhabitants of this region, as though there is no food, medical aid, etc. Whose interests and pressure does the public of Armenia indulge?

Azerbaijan has repeatedly suggested to provide humanitarian aid to the residents of Khankendi, but Armenians decided to refuse it, in favor of separatists, they demanded Armenian provisions and humanitarian aid from Yerevan, this is discrimination and racism.

Armenian blogger Roman Bagdasaryan poured out the truth in a video in which he exposed the ringleaders of the illegal regime in Khankendi, who claim "famine" in the zone of temporary responsibility of peacekeepers in the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan.

According to the blogger, most of the problems were created artificially by the separatist ringleaders, namely Araik Harutyunyan.

"Today's Karabakh clan is a collection of criminals who clearly understand that their place is behind bars. You don't care deeply about people. You want to shake the power in Armenia, you want to save your criminal skin, you want to save your property in Russia," Baghdasaryan said.

According to the blogger, humanitarian aid in the amount of 50 packets of cigarettes was found in Vitaly Balasanyan's possession, and he and Araik sold a packet of cigarettes for 900 drams.

This proves once again that the power structures of the Armenian authorities are not interested in and do not care about the life of their citizens.

"Why are you deceiving the whole world, Araik? You have plenty of cigarettes, take them out and distribute them to people! Don't create an artificial agenda," Bandasaryan stated.

The blogger also noted that all Armenian villages in Karabakh are stocked with food and there is no "famine."

"The 'famine' is artificially created because Araik Harutyunyan and Ruben Vardanyan should have used the billions they received from Armenia to purchase enough quantities of both paraffin and petrol so that food could be transported from villages to towns."

"Are you saying that there are no fresh potatoes in Karabakh? Is that what you want to tell the people of Armenia? Who are you deceiving? The word "hunger" should not be said, there is no hunger, there is an artificially created situation by Araik.

Roman added that Khankendi is provided with products, (curd, sour cream, and milk) when Araik together with Bako Sahakyan took away cows from people, and that they have farms in Noragyukh.

"Yes, you have to queue, these products are not available in large quantities, but Stepanakert they are pulling, that's right Araik, why are you lying? Your farm in Noragyukh produces tonnes of milk. Right now the shops in Karabakh have coffee, tea, ketchup, mayonnaise, pizza bases, full of everything," Baghdasaryan accused.

The blogger also touched upon a question that was asked at the press conference by a Karabakh Armenian, through a female journalist.

"Who are you Pashinyan, a traitor or a failed politician?" "And who are you?

"You are those people who have no shame to such an extent that after the first Karabakh war, you went and dug the ground, pulled gold teeth out of people's graves, and sold them in the gold market in Yerevan. And you, committed this sin that we all have to pay for, for what you have done," Roman Baghdasaryan said.

"As for Araik Harutyunyan, he will be on his knees like a nice guy talking to whoever he needs to talk to and when he needs to. Araik has so many crimes that he understands that he can go to jail in Baku or in Yerevan. Araik doesn't care about people, he thinks about his business, about his life. You know, Araik is such a person who cannot put anyone in jail - neither Hovhannovsky (Samvel Karapetyan - ed.), nor Samvel Babayan, nor Vitaly Balasanyan, because they are his accomplices. They killed people together with someone in Shusha prison. This was by order of Araik, Bako and Arkady Ghukasyan. With other people, he looted seven districts, including Lachin, Kyalbajar, and Gubatly. He cannot punish his accomplices. That's why there is lawlessness in Karabakh, they are all like five fingers of one hand."

"A very embarrassing situation has developed today. The whole world heard that a large consignment of drugs was found in Vitaly Balasanyan's house. Now we have to explain to the whole world how it happened that the former 'secretary of the security council' is involved in drug distribution. And from here we can come to the conclusion that all of them (separatist leaders - ed.) are engaged in the possession and distribution of drugs. Not only the whole world knows that they are looters, that they killed 1780 people in Shusha prison, now it also knows that they are drug dealers," Baghdasaryan said.

He stressed that the Azerbaijani authorities will never go for dialogue with bandits and drug traffickers.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz