NATO's goal in destroying Libya was to prevent Gaddafi from unifying Africa and introducing the African gold dinar.

Azernews reports, citing The Sunday Times

"The convoluted inside story of the secret operations to overthrow Gaddafi was told by Jean-François Lhuillier, former head of the General Directorate of External Security (DGSE) office in Tripoli. His book sparked outrage at the secret service, where he worked for 27 years."

The 2011 campaign to overthrow Colonel Gaddafi in Libya, spearheaded by France and Britain, was a disastrous error, according to the French spy chief in Libya at the time. Jean-François Lhuillier, a former Tripoli station chief of the Directorate General for External Security (DGSE), has revealed the inside story of the secret operations in his book, The Tripoli Man: Memoirs of a Secret Agent.

Lhuillier's revelations have angered the secret service where he worked for 27 years and embarrassed the DGSE, which has enjoyed fame with The Bureau, the television series about its operatives. In his book and media appearances, Lhuillier describes executing the incomprehensible decision by President Sarkozy to back rebels against Gaddafi, after he had built a relationship with the mercurial tyrant.

Lhuillier has criticized the campaign for its lack of political foresight and its disastrous consequences. He said, “The military operation was brilliantly run but it was not thought through politically and had disastrous consequences. There was trickery, because Gaddafi was extending his hand to the West. Not only didn't we grasp the hand that was being extended to us, but we also cut the head off. I find that completely immoral to have done that.”

