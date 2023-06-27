Kazakhstan to reduce water losses in agriculture from 20% to 15% by 2029

27 June 2023 22:50 (UTC+04:00)

Kazakhstan plans to reduce water losses in agriculture from 20% to 15% by 2029. This measure is included in the action plan of the draft Concept for the Water Resources Management System Development of Kazakhstan for 2023-2029, Azernews reports, citing AKIPress.

Losses during the transportation of water through the main canals in 2020-2022 amounted to 19.8% of the withdrawn water, according to the concept. Taking into account losses in inter-farm and on-farm canals in the fields, as well as outdated irrigation methods, the share of losses reaches 40%.

