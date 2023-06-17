Russian ministry says way of renewable energy development in country to differ from Europe

17 June 2023 22:56 (UTC+04:00)

The way of developing renewable energy in Russia will differ from that in the European countries as Moscow will focus on nuclear and gas generation, as well as generation of large HPPs, apart from solar and wind power, Azernews reports, citing TASS.

"We will focus on the development of low-carbon energy generation, this being nuclear generation. Europe is also turning to this as much as possible. This implies the development of large HPPs considering our climatic peculiarities and possibilities, and the development of gas generation among other things," he said. "This is why from the viewpoint of methods of solution, I think our position is different [compared with European countries], whereas the target itself is sustainable development of the economy," the official added.

The 26th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) - Russia’s showcase annual economic and business event - is being held on June 14-17. 'Sovereign Development as the Basis of a Just World: Joining Forces for Future Generations' is the theme of this year’s forum. TASS is the official information partner of the event.

