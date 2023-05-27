Oil pipeline administrative building damaged by explosion in Pskov Region – authorities

27 May 2023 20:20 (UTC+04:00)

An explosion occurred in Pskov Region’s Nevelsky District Saturday morning, damaging an oil pipeline administrative building, Governor Mikhail Vedernikov reported, adding that no one was injured in the incident, Azernews reports, citing TASS.

"An administrative building of an oil pipeline near the settlement of Litvinovo, Nevelsky District, was damaged by an explosion early this morning. No one was injured," he said on his Telegram channel.

"According to preliminary information, the building was damaged in an attack of two drones. Final conclusions will be available after the investigative group provides its results," the governor said.

Litvinovo is located near the Belarusian border, about 250 km away from Pskov.

---

