THY carries cargo at a discount: 23 percent increase in exports

According to the statement made by Turkiye Exporters Assembly (TEA), the cooperation between TEA and THY had a positive effect on exports.

In accordance with the protocol signed between TEA and THY, Turkish Cargo offered exporters the opportunity to transport their products to 40 cities in 31 countries at a discount of up to 30 percent. In the four months that the protocol was in effect, there was a 23 percent increase in exports to these locations.

TEA President Mustafa Gultepe, whose evaluations were included in the statement, emphasized that they are working with the vision of making Turkiye among the top 10 countries in exports. Gultepe drew attention to the importance of fast and safe logistics service as well as producing and finding new markets, and continued his words as follows:

"Air cargo stands out as the most ideal option for fast and safe transportation. The global brand of our country, THY has always stood by our exporters in this regard. We have signed three protocols with THY on cargo transportation so far. Thanks to the protocols, Turkish Cargo, which has operations in 132 countries, is close to distant markets. Finally, we gained significant advantages in reaching many markets with the protocol we signed in November 2022 and continued until the end of February. Our exporters transported their products to 40 cities in 31 countries, including the USA, Germany and India, with discounts of up to 30 percent. In addition to general cargo, we were able to ship perishable food products such as fruits and vegetables, eggs and fish safely and at affordable prices. We increased our exports by air to the points included in the protocol by 23 percent in tonnage compared to the same period of the previous year."

Reminding the Ministry of Commerce's "Faraway Countries Strategy", Gultepe stated that he believes that THY will always continue to stand by the exporters in their goals of increasing the average distance of exports.

"With the protocol, high value-added products were exported close to $1.8bn."

Regarding the success of the export campaign, Turkish Airlines Chairman of the Board and the Executive Committee Prof. Dr. Ahmet Bolat said:

"As the flag carrier airline, we continue our valuable cooperation with the Turkish Exporters' Assembly, and we are proud of transporting the labor produced by Turkiye to all over the world. In this context, thanks to the third protocol we signed with TEA, we offer special solutions and enable our country's exporters to reduce a capacity of approximately 18 thousand tons. With this protocol alone, high value-added product exports of nearly $1.8bn were achieved. Compared to the exports to the relevant destinations in the same period last year, a 23 percent increase was achieved in exports during the campaign period."

Noting that THY is an important part of the logistics solutions of exporters, Bolat said, "As the brand with the widest flight network in the world, in this important market with high added value, it becomes an important part of our exporters' logistics solutions, with the awareness and motivation of this valuable mission, and customer-oriented service. We are improving our quality day by day." made its assessment.

