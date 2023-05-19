Panel discussions timed to 100th anniversary of Heydar Aliyev held at the International Kazan Forum

19 May 2023 17:07 (UTC+04:00)

The Academy of Youth Diplomacy under the Ministry of Youth Affairs of Republic of Tatarstan (RF), the Council of Young Diplomats of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation and the Eurasian Regional Center of the Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum (ICYF-ERC), jointly organized the VII OIC Young Diplomats Forum in Kazan, Republic of Tatarstan. Representatives from 23 countries participated in the Forum.

Azernews reports that earlier that day, the Rais (President) of the Republic of Tatarstan, Rustam Minnikhanov, received the participants and shared his views on the importance of the Forum. Speaking at the plenary session of the forum in real and virtual mode, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia Sergey Lavrov, Ambassador-at-Large of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation and Special Representative of the Minister for Interaction with Organizations of the Muslim World Konstantin Shuvalov, Chair of the Board of the ICYF-ERC Elchin Asgarov, Minister of Youth Affairs of the Republic of Tatarstan Rinat Sadykov and representatives of other leading institutions representing Russia pointed out the recent deepening of relations between Russia and the OIC countries, the role played by Islam in the public and religious life of the Russian Federation. The honorable speakers emphasized the importance of the Forum and mentioned that such Forums played a certain role in the development of bilateral and multilateral relations.

Discussions were held on "Diplomacy of the new multipolar world" and "The role of young diplomats in the system of international relations, the role of institutions in the development of global processes" and other topics in working sessions attended by members of the State Duma, Federation Council and other Russian state institutions, as well as, foreign experts.

A panel discussion was held on the topic "Heydar Aliyev 100: the Role of Personality in International Relations" dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the national leader Heydar Aliyev. Chair of the Board of the ICYF-ERC Elchin Asgarov talked about the role of personality in history as a whole, and Heydar Aliyev’s role in getting Azerbaijan out of the acute political and economic crisis in 1993, as well as in the formation of the modern Azerbaijani statehood. Advisor to the Head of the Agency for Investment Promotion and Regional Development of the Voronezh region and political expert Evgeniy Mikhailov spoke about Heydar Aliyev's achievements in the development of Russian-Azerbaijani relations.

Chairman of the Council of Young Diplomats of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of RF Konstantin Kolpakov, emphasized Heydar Aliyev's role in protecting common values, especially in recognizing the results of World War II in Azerbaijan, and noted that the rapid development of Azerbaijan in the post-Soviet region was the result of his activities. In all these speeches, it was especially noted that he was the founder of a balanced stance in the foreign policy of independent Azerbaijan.

The main objective of the event, which took place in Kazan within the framework of “Russia - Islamic World: Kazan Forum 2023”, is to support the development of bilateral and multilateral relations between Russia and the OIC countries, as well as, the formation of a networking environment between young diplomats and foreign policy decision-makers representing both sides.

