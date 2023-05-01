Russia suspends supplying natural gas to Armenia

1 May 2023 13:58 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

Russia announced a temporary suspension of providing Armenia with natural gas, Azernews reports, citing international media outlets.

The Russian side explains the suspension with the planned repair work on the North Caucasus-Transcaucasia gas pipeline.

"From 08:00 on May 1 to 20:00 on May 4, planned repairs will be carried out on the main gas pipeline North Caucasus - Transcaucasia in the territory of the Stavropol Territory of the Russian Federation, in connection with which the supply of natural gas to Armenia through the specified gas pipeline will be suspended," Gazprom said.

Gazprom added that an uninterrupted and reliable gas supply to consumers of the republic during the specified period will be carried out without restrictions at the expense of internal reserves.

Gazprom Armenia CJSC (100% subsidiary of Gazprom PJSC) is the operator of the gas supply and distribution network in Armenia.

---

