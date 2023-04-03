Israeli FM plans to visit Turkmenistan for inauguration of embassy

3 April 2023 19:10 (UTC+04:00)

Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen plans to visit the capital of Turkmenistan, Ashgabat, on April 20, 2023.

According to the information, the purpose of the Minister's visit will be the opening of the Israeli Embassy in Turkmenistan.

Meanwhile, the Israeli Foreign Minister announced in a Twitter post at the beginning of March this year that Israel was opening a permanent mission in Turkmenistan.

He also added that the relations between the two countries are important and strategic, and this step will further strengthen these relations and lead to the expansion of cooperation.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz