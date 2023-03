18 March 2023 08:12 (UTC+04:00)

UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly has arrived in the Georgian capital Tbilisi. Deputy Foreign Minister Teimuraz Janjalia welcomed him at Tbilisi International Airport.

The parties reviewed the meetings and events planned within the framework of the two-day visit.

James Cleverly will meet with Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili and his Georgian counterpart Ilia Darchiashvili.

