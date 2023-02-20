Uzbekistan receives batch of free liquefied gas from Turkmenistan

20 February 2023 22:13 (UTC+04:00)

Turkmenistan supplied some 2,000 tons of liquefied gas to Uzbekistan free of charge.

The gas supply was carried out within the framework of the order signed by the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedow to support the neighboring country and further strengthen the partnership between Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

The company said that 1,000 tons are planned to be distributed to the population of Uzbekistan’s Karakalpakstan region, and the remaining 1,000 tons to the residents of the Khorezm region.

Hududgaztaminot JSC is responsible for the operation of gas distribution networks and the supply of natural and liquefied gas to the population of Uzbekistan.

Meanwhile, trade and economic relations between Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan are rapidly growing year-on-year. The trade turnover between Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan increased by 2.7 percent for 2022 compared to the same period in 2021 and amounted to $926.3 million.

During the reporting period, Uzbekistan’s imports from Turkmenistan amounted to $731.5 million, while exports - $194.8 million. Thus, Turkmenistan entered the top 11 biggest foreign trade partners of Uzbekistan for 2022.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz