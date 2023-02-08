Turkish MP, his family members die as result of recent earthquake

8 February 2023 19:13 (UTC+04:00)

The death toll of the earthquake in Türkiye has included Turkish MP Yakup Tas from ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) and about 20 of his relatives (including his wife, brothers, grandchildren, other family members), Azernews reports citing DHA news agency.

An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.7 hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province. The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana, and Kahramanmaras were subjected to severe destruction.

