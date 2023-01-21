In 2022 passenger traffic at Kyrgyzstan's airports reaches all-time highs

21 January 2023 19:39 (UTC+04:00)

In 2022, Kyrgyz airports saw record-breaking levels of passenger traffic, Azernews reports with reference to the press service of Manas International Airport OJSC.

According to statistics, last year's passenger traffic at Kyrgyz airports amounted to more than 5 million passengers, for the first time in the last 20 years.

"Manas International Airport OJSC for the first time in its 20-year history has overcome a new frontier of passenger traffic. It is important to note that all the achievements that the company has achieved this year have become real thanks to the instructions of the President of Kyrgyzstan, Sadyr Japarov," the statement says.

Manas International Airport OJSC manages 11 operating airports in Kyrgyzstan: five international and six regional.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz