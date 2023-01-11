BMW doubles all-electric car sales in 2022

11 January 2023 20:10 (UTC+04:00)

Sales of BMW and MINI battery electric vehicles (BEVs) in 2022 more than doubled year-on-year and reached 215,755 units, the BMW Group said on Tuesday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

"We are confident we can build on this success in 2023, as we continue to see particularly high order intake for our fully-electric models," BMW AG Board member Pieter Nota said in a statement.

Total car sales, however, fell by 4.8 percent to just under 2.4 million units last year, despite record sales of the luxury brand Rolls-Royce. Sales of the BMW core brand dropped 5.1 percent to 2.1 million units.

Sales of BMW and MINI cars in the European home market decreased by 7.5 percent to 877,369 units last year. At the same time, 791,985 cars were sold in China, BMW's largest single market.

The carmaker is "optimistic" for the current year. The ramp-up of business with electric vehicles would be continued, aiming to achieve a 15 percent share of BEVs in total sales in 2023, up from less than 9 percent last year.

Germany's car industry has been struggling with global supply chain issues since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the ifo Institute for Economic Research, the country's carmakers were still unable to fill all their orders at the end of last year due to a shortage of intermediate products.

Production of German carmakers remains almost a third below pre-pandemic 2019 levels. According to the latest industry figures for 2022, total output rose 11 percent year-on-year to 3.4 million units.

