Musk polles Twitter users on whether Assange and Snowden should be pardoned

6 December 2022 08:03 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

American entrepreneur Elon Musk on Sunday asked users of the social networking site Twitter, which he acquired in October, whether WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange and former US National Security Agency employee Edward Snowden should be pardoned, Trend reports citing TASS.

"I am not expressing an opinion, but did promise to conduct this poll. Should Assange and Snowden be pardoned?" Musk wrote a question for a related poll with "yes" or "no" options on his Twitter page.

