Serbia increased gold and currency reserves by several times – President

7 November 2022 22:45 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Serbia has notably increased its gold and currency reserves over the last two years, President of the country Aleksandar Vucic said in the interview with the Pink TV Channel, Trend reports citing Reuters.

"We had fourteen metric tons of gold in 2020, and now we have thirty eight metric tons of gold, almost three times more. Two and a half times more in currency reserves," the President said.

The national GDP gained 7.5% in 2021, Vucic said earlier.

