2 November 2022 23:10 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

A fire broke out at a textile factory in the city of Bursa in western Türkiye, Trend reports citing Habertürk.

The cause of the fire has not yet been established.

No deaths or injuries were reported, but the management of the enterprise said that there should not be workers at the facility.

