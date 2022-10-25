First deputy chairman on Russian State Duma banned from entering Armenia - media

25 October 2022 19:17 (UTC+04:00)

Armenian authorities adopted the decision to prohibit the entry into the country of the First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee for CIS Affairs, Eurasian Integration and Relations with Compatriots Konstantin Zatulin, Trend reports citing 'Armenian Times'.

According to the newspaper, he is considered an undesirable person in Armenia, since he publicly "accused the Armenian authorities for the defeat during the Second Karabakh War" many times.

"Armenian Times" newspaper belongs to the family of the Prime Minister of the Republic Nikol Pashinyan.

