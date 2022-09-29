Türkiye files protest with Greece, US over armament of Aegean islands

29 September 2022 08:01 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The United States and Greek ambassadors to Ankara were summoned to the foreign ministry in a protest against the deployment of U.S.-made armored military vehicles on two Aegean islands, Trend reports citing Hurriyet Daily News.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry told the Greek envoy that Athens should “stop violations” and respect the non-military status the islands were assigned by international law.

In a note to the U.S. embassy in Ankara, Ankara told Washington that its “weapons should not be used in breach” of the islands’ agreed status.

