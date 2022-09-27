Uzbekistan Airways to launch regular flights from Fergana to Dubai

27 September 2022 22:49 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Uzbekistan Airways JSC will launch regular flights on the new international route from Fergana (Uzbekistan) to Dubai (UAE) starting from 30 October 2022, Trend reports via the company’s statement.

According to the company, flights will be operated twice a week - on Sundays and Tuesdays.

Departure from Fergana: 08:40 (GMT+5)

Arrival in Dubai: 11:35 (GMT+4)

Departure from Dubai: 13:05 (GMT+4)

Arrival in Fergana: 17:40 (GMT+5)

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz