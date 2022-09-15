Official body supports renaming of Kazakh capital city back to Astana

15 September 2022 20:54 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Maslikhat (municipality) of Kazakhstan's capital city supported the renaming of Nur-Sultan back to Astana, Trend reports citing Kazakh media.

The decision was made at an extraordinary session on the issue of renaming the capital. It was attended by 25 out of 31 MPs. The decision will be sent for consideration by the Republican Onomastic Commission under the Government.

“There are precedents in world practice when capitals and states were renamed back. Now, when we enter New Kazakhstan, the new name of the capital is symbolic. As a native, I support the return of the name Astana to the city – it’s known not only in Kazakhstan, but also in the world,” MP from the Ak Zhol party Askar Smagulov said.

-

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz