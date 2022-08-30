ADB provides additional funding to improve water supply in Tajikistan

30 August 2022 22:51 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved additional financing in the amount of $38 million for a project rehabilitating and expanding climate-resilient water supply and sanitation infrastructure in the capital of Tajikistan, Trend reports via the ADB.

According to the bank, the grant supplements the $41.18 million grant ADB approved in 2018 for the improvement of water supply and sanitation systems in Dushanbe.

The additional financing will expand water supply and sanitation investments in the Shohmansur District, which will include repairing additional wells, pumping stations, transmission and distribution networks, installing smart meters, and renovating and constructing collector sewer and sewerage networks.

“To ensure the sustainability of the investments, the project will implement a corporate business plan for 'DushanbeVodokanal', improve its operational and financial efficiency, and reduce non-revenue water,” the ADB Senior Urban Development Specialist for Central and West Asia Massimo Petrone said.

He also noted that the project will also enhance climate mitigation with the use of energy-efficient pumps, and boost climate resilience by reducing water loss and consumption.

Since Tajikistan joined ADB in 1998, the bank has become the country’s largest development partner with over $2.3 billion in total assistance.

