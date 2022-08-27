Azerbaijani government to provide aid to Pakistan by instruction of President Ilham Aliyev

27 August 2022 21:47 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The government of Azerbaijan will provide assistance to Pakistan, the Cabinet of Ministers told Trend.

The assistance in the amount of $2 million will be provided following the instructions of the President of AzerbaijanI lham Aliyev.

The funds will be used to eliminate the consequences of heavy rains and floods, which led to numerous casualties and large-scale destruction in Pakistan.

