Uzbekistan increases livestock production

11 August 2022 21:16 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Uzbekistan has published data on manufacturing of livestock products from January through June 2022, Trend reports via Uzbek State Statistics Committee.

During this period, 1.2 million tons of meat, 5.14 million tons of milk and 3.41 billion chicken eggs were produced in Uzbekistan.

In value terms, livestock production amounted to 72.6 trillion soums ($6.5 billion), which is two percent more than in the first half of 2021.

The share of livestock products in the total manufacture of the agricultural sector in Uzbekistan amounted to 57.3 percent.

Uzbekistan provides targeted support to the development of agriculture in the country.

