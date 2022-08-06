Putin, Erdogan stress importance of preserving Syria’s territorial integrity

6 August 2022 18:51 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Russian and Turkish Presidents, Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan, have stressed the importance of preserving Syria’s political unity and territorial integrity, according to a joint statement adopted by the leaders on Friday after their meeting in Sochi, Trend reports citing TASS.

"Among the topics discussed by the sides were the recent developments in Syria. The sides reiterated that they attach greater significance to the efforts to promote the political process. They stressed the importance of preserving Syria’s political unity and territorial integrity," the document reads.

The leaders once again reiterated their "commitment to act together and in close coordination to fight against all terrorist organizations."

