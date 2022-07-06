EU plans to invest in construction of HPP in Tajikistan

6 July 2022 19:17 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The EU plans to become the top investor in construction of the giant hydropower Rogun plant in Tajikistan, Trend reports via Reuters.

Spokesman of the European Investment Bank (EIB) told Reuters this week that the bank has now been asked by the European Commission to become "the largest investor" in the project.

However, it is unclear when the EU's plans could turn into actual investments, but the EU official said that decisions could be made by the final quarter of this year.

Rogun HPP, with its 335-metre-tall clay core rockfill dam which the developers say will make it the tallest in the world once completed, is anticipated to end Tajikistan's current power shortages and enable the country to export electricity to Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan.

