EAM Jaishankar meets several leaders, counterparts in Rwanda

26 June 2022 19:11 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday called on Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong here and also met several leaders and his counterparts from the Commonwealth nations to discuss bilateral ties and geopolitical trends.

Jaishankar arrived here on Wednesday on a four-day visit to attend the 26th Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM). He will be representing Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the summit on June 24-25.

“Pleasure to call on PM @leehsienloong of Singapore. An interesting discussion on geopolitical trends,” he said in a tweet.

Jaishankar also called on Presidents of Maldives and Uganda Ibrahim Solih and Yoweri Museveni and discussed the broad-based bilateral cooperation with the two leaders.

He also met his counterparts from the UK, Namibia, Jamaica, Sierra Leone and Cyprus and discussed a range of regional and global issues with them.

“Great to catch up with my British counterpart Foreign Secretary @trussliz. Always useful to exchange notes on the state of the world,” he said in a tweet.

“Nice meeting Namibia Deputy PM and Min. of Intnl. Relations Netumbo Nandi Ndaitwah. We noted the growing cooperation in health, IT, defence and education. Discussed possibilities in fintech and bio-diversity. Looking forward to receiving her in New Delhi,” he said.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz