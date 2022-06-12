U.S. drops COVID testing for incoming international air travelers

12 June 2022 21:18 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The United States rescinded a 17-month-old requirement that people arriving in the country by air test negative for COVID-19, a move that follows intense lobbying by airlines and the travel industry, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Rochelle Walensky issued a four-page order lifting the mandate, effective at 12:01 a.m. ET (0400 GMT) Sunday, saying it is "not currently necessary."

---

