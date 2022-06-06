Russia and Uzbekistan to increase frequency of flights

6 June 2022 18:17 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The aviation authorities of Russia and Uzbekistan reached an agreement to increase the frequency of flights on the Moscow-Tashkent route, Trend reports via the Federal Air Transport Agency of Russia.

In order to develop air traffic between Russia and Uzbekistan, the authorities agreed to increase the frequency of flights from 25 to 39 flights per week.

From the Russian side, Aeroflot, Siberia and UTair airlines have been appointed to operate flights from Moscow to Tashkent, while from the Uzbek side - Uzbekistan Airways JSC and Qanot Sharq airline.

