Kazakhstan raises level of flight safety

19 May 2022 22:47 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

An official assessment of the current situation of flight safety in Kazakhstan will be published by the EU in early June 2022, Trend reports citing the press service of the Civil Aviation Committee of Kazakh Industry and Infrastructural Development Ministry.

The EU Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) conference was held in Brussels with the participation of the heads of aviation authorities from 27 EU countries, on May 17, which heard a report on Kazakhstan's situation in the sphere of civil aviation.

Kazakh delegation included: Chairman of Civil aviation Committee of the Ministry of industry and infrastructure development Talgat Lastayev, Adviser to the Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development Azat Bekturov, Director General of "Aviation Administration of Kazakhstan" JSC Katalin Radu, representatives of Kazakh Embassy in Belgium and Air Astana airline group.

Kazakh delegation reported on the progress and measures taken by the country in the sphere of aviation safety and also informed about the independent audit of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) within the framework of the ICAO Coordinated Validation Mission (ICVM) in which Kazakhstan increased level of flight safety from 74 percent to 84 percent, which is 15 percent higher than the global average indicator.

Members of EASA highly appreciated the results achieved by Kazakhstan and welcomed efforts of Kazakhstan to increase the level of flight safety.

There are restrictions on flights of Kazakhstan Airlines to European countries at the present.

---