By Trend

European Union's (EU) foreign policy chief said Friday that EU coordinator for Iran nuclear talks Enrique Mora's recent talks in Tehran had gone "better than expected," Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Speaking on the sidelines of a Group of Seven (G7) foreign ministers' meeting in northern Germany, EU's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said "the negotiations were blocked and they have been de-blocked" and that means there is "a prospect of reaching a final agreement."

Mora visited Tehran this week over the Vienna talks aimed to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.

