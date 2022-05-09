By Trend

Hungary will establish cooperation with Uzbekistan in a number of areas, including nuclear energy, Hungary Today reported with reference to the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Hungary, Peter Szijjártó, Trend reports citing Kun.uz.

The minister headed the Hungarian delegation at the 7th meeting of the intergovernmental commission of the two countries, held on May 4. Szijjártó and the head of the MIFT, Sardor Umurzakov, discussed the further deepening of cooperation.

The Hungarian side will provide cooling technologies for the projected NPP in the Jizzakh region – within the framework of a project estimated at €300-400 million. Hungary will also train specialists in the field of nuclear energy.

The parties will work together in the field of agriculture and water management. According to Szijjártó, the countries of the Turkic Council will establish an institution to prevent droughts.

In addition, representatives of the two countries agreed to increase the number of quotas for students from Uzbekistan in Hungarian universities. The Stipendium Hungaricum program will provide 170 scholarships instead of 100, the Hungarian Foreign Ministry said.

Representatives of the two countries reached preliminary agreements on joint projects in pharmaceuticals, mechanical engineering, building materials, the chemical industry and the textile industry. It was also agreed to hold a bilateral forum of regions.

Finally, Uzbekistan and Hungary signed an agreement on cooperation in the field of tourism. It is designed to create conditions for increasing mutual tourist flows.

