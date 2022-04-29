By News Center

Turkish Airlines’ profit amounted to 2.2 billion liras ($148 million) in the first quarter of 2022, Yeni Shafak has reported.

The decrease in the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, the income growth in the global aviation sector had a positive impact on Turkish Airlines as well.

The company increased its profits by 407 percent in the first quarter of the year to 2.2 billion. The company's profit for the same time in 2021 was equal to 438 million liras ($30 million).

Airline traffic has begun to increase again after slowing down due to a drop in flights and nations closing their borders as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

Turkey’s possession of the world's largest airports, its location, and the diversity of Turkish Airlines' destination options have brought along a great increase in profitability for the country’s aviation sector.

